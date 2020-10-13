State education board demands $11.2M back from Epic Charter Schools over audit findings

Board member Carlisha Williams Bradley, of Tulsa, told her fellow board members how she had first-hand knowledge and experience with the required reporting of public school expenses because of her past work with a national charter school management company and in running a local charter school in Oklahoma.She said she was “very much taken aback” to learn how Epic’s state reporting was being conducted behind the scenes.

“There were a lot of glaring errors,” she said. “This is not normal. This is not OK. And I do think it requires action by this board and by this body to say this is not acceptable, and it is our responsibility by law to do something here in this setting.”

After Monday’s special board meeting, Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield released this written statement: “It’s no secret we dispute some of the (state auditor and inspector’s) material findings and have requested through an open records request its work papers to review their calculations so we can go beyond our initial audit response to exercise our due process and debunk these calculations.

“Epic is not perfect. No school is. But the dedication of Epic’s 2,100 employees working here to get things right and improve our processes is. We know more than 60,000 students and their families are counting on us to work with the state Department of Education to resolve issues and we will not let them down.”

