State court rejects McGirt-based appeal by death row inmate convicted in Owasso triple murder

A state appellate court Thursday rejected the appeal of a death row inmate convicted in a 2005 Owasso triple murder.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals dismissed the appeal of Clarence Rozell Goode Jr., 45, finding that it did not qualify for relief under its interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling dealing with state criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans.

Goode claimed in his third subsequent application for post-conviction relief that Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute him under the McGirt ruling because he is a citizen of the Muscogee Nation and the crimes occurred within the boundaries of the Cherokee Nation.

But the appellate court rejected his application, citing a prior ruling by the court that McGirt would not be retroactively applied to void a state conviction that was final when the landmark decision was announced in July 2020.

In April, a federal grand jury named Goode in a seven count indictment that included three counts of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges were filed based on the likelihood at the time that his state murder convictions would be vacated, based upon the McGirt ruling.