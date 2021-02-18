Staff at Freedom Church Owasso recovering after frozen water pipe bursts, floods building

“We had just finished renovating our foyer this year, last spring and summer, and so it was looking really nice,” Rankin said. “That was kind of the shock for us. We hope that … we don’t have to start all over.”

What’s more, another pipe burst in Rankin’s office on Thursday after crews repaired the first leak.

“When they turned the water back on, I was just sitting at my desk and heard a spraying sound,” he said, “and then all of a sudden I looked over and saw it (water) coming out of the baseboards, and I sprinted down the hall.”

Staff at the church has moved all furniture and supplies into the gym as the water continues to drain and dry throughout the building. They will still hold a virtual service on Sunday morning.

Rankin said despite the incident, he is still thankful that the inclement weather did not lead to a more serious or life-threatening accident.

“I’m not worked up, angry or anything,” he said. “This stuff happens, and let’s deal with it and keep moving; nobody was hurt … it’s all good.”

Rankin expects that much of the damage will be covered through insurance.

