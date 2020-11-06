Staff at First Bank of Owasso dons fun outfits to raise funds for local nonprofits

Staff at First Bank of Owasso spent Halloween in disguise this year, but not for the traditional reasons associated with the holiday.
The team at the bank, located at 8601 N. Garnett Rd., dressed up for its fourth annual Costumed for a Cause event to participate in some friendly competition while giving back to the community.
Every year, First Bank employees like Michael Newsome, digital marketing manager, take to social media to post pictures of their costumes and choose a local nonprofit to represent. For each like they receive, the bank donates $1 to that specific organization.
“… Our vision and mission is so unique, and we serve a lot of churches and ministries across the country,” Newsome said, “and so that’s just our heartbeat as a bank is to serve people, and serve people especially who serve others.”
After wrapping up this year’s content, First Bank named Project Hope Worldwide the official winner, which received $1,500 for the votes it received. Owasso at Special Olympics, Rising Village Foundation and The Demand Project also each received a $500 donation.
First Bank brought in around $3,000 this year, bringing the total amount it has collected since starting in 2017 to over $10,000 — ultimately benefiting 24 different nonprofit organizations overall. The contest garnered around 5,000 votes and was seen by over 30,000 Facebook users.
“It’s just outstanding to see how the public shows up,” Newsome said. “When I see (the) numbers … it just makes me excited to see people are interested in looking at helping others … it shows that people genuinely care.”
Project Hope, a 501(c)(3) faith-based nonprofit out of Owasso, will invest the funds to continue helping to serve hundreds of orphans in areas like Mexico, Nicaragua and Uganda.
“Wow! We are honored!” the organization said in a Facebook post. “Thank you First Bank of Owasso for such a fun way to engage the community and support ministries/nonprofits.”
