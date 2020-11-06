Staff at First Bank of Owasso dons fun outfits to raise funds for local nonprofits

Staff at First Bank of Owasso spent Halloween in disguise this year, but not for the traditional reasons associated with the holiday.

The team at the bank, located at 8601 N. Garnett Rd., dressed up for its fourth annual Costumed for a Cause event to participate in some friendly competition while giving back to the community.

Every year, First Bank employees like Michael Newsome, digital marketing manager, take to social media to post pictures of their costumes and choose a local nonprofit to represent. For each like they receive, the bank donates $1 to that specific organization.

“… Our vision and mission is so unique, and we serve a lot of churches and ministries across the country,” Newsome said, “and so that’s just our heartbeat as a bank is to serve people, and serve people especially who serve others.”

After wrapping up this year’s content, First Bank named Project Hope Worldwide the official winner, which received $1,500 for the votes it received. Owasso at Special Olympics, Rising Village Foundation and The Demand Project also each received a $500 donation.