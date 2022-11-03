St. Jude, Shaw Homes move dirt on 2023 Dream Home in Owasso

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital kicked off its 17th annual Dream Home Giveaway this week.

Each year, St. Jude offers a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

Hospital staff on Thursday moved dirt on this year’s property, located in the Deer Run addition of Owasso’s Stone Canyon luxury neighborhood.

“It means the world … just the start of this whole thing,” Jillian Bolding, regional development director for St. Jude, said.

The one-story home, named the “Sequoyah,” will sit at 3,300 square feet, complete with four bedrooms and three bathrooms at an estimated price tag of $600,000.

St. Jude is partnering with Shaw Homes for the fourth year in a row to host the event, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

“We’re excited to do this again, as always,” Joe Antis, president of Shaw Homes, said. “We just love doing this; it’s a great opportunity to just help.”

St. Jude is increasing the number of tickets this year from its previous 14,500, totaling $1.45 million, to 15,000, adding $50,000 to the donation pot.

Tickets will go on sale in March 2023, and the winner will be announced in June.

In its 17-year run, St. Jude’s Tulsa-area Dream Home Giveaway has raised over $16 million since its inception in 2007. For more information, visit dreamhome.org/tulsa.