St. Jude sells out 2022 Owasso Dream Home Giveaway, raises $1.45M for children’s cancer treatment

St. Jude announced Monday that it has sold out of tickets for its 2022 Dream Home Giveaway.

“The record breaking hasn’t let up since we launched, and now we have officially raised $1.45 million for the kids and families of St. Jude — the most ever in the Tulsa campaign,” Jillian Bolding, regional development director for St. Jude, said in a release.

This year’s Dream Home, located in the new Hawthorne addition of Stone Canyon, is slotted at 2,500 square feet and valued at $495,000. It features an open, one-level floor plan from Shaw Homes, comprising three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

St. Jude partnered with Shaw Homes for the third year in a row to host the event, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

This year, St. Jude increased the number of tickets from its previous 13,000, totaling $1.3 million, to 14,500, adding over $150,000 to the donation pot.

St. Jude broke ground on the property in September 2021, and then held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new home in May.

The organization will announce an official winner for the Dream Home on Sunday, June 26. Jeanie Mims of Owasso was named the winner of last year’s drawing for a $500,000, 2,600-square-foot home, located in the same Hawthorne addition of Stone Canyon.

In its 16-year run, the Tulsa Dream Home has raised $15.9 million since 2007. For more information, visit dreamhome.org/tulsa.

