St. Jude nears early bird prize deadline of April 29 for Owasso’s Dream Home Giveaway

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is nearing its early bird deadline for ticket sales.

Those who reserve a ticket by Saturday, April 24, will also be entered into a special drawing for a trip for two to New York City to see country music duo Dan + Shay live in Madison Square Garden.

Fewer than half of the 13,000 tickets remain for this year’s drawing, which will award a lucky winner the keys to the new home, located in the new Hawthorne addition of the Stone Canyon development.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital broke ground on the house at the end of November as part of the 15th annual event, which gives a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket to help fund children’s cancer treatment.

The house is slotted at 2,900 square feet and valued at an estimated $500,000. It features a new one-level floorplan from Shaw Homes, comprising four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with a game room and vaulted ceilings, to name a few amenities.

Winners of St. Jude’s Dream Home and other prizes will be announced June 27.

