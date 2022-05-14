St. Jude cuts ribbon on 2022 Owasso Dream Home: ‘It’s amazing’

Colorful confetti lined the driveway of St. Jude’s new Dream Home this weekend.

A cheering crowd of local hospital employees on Saturday tossed the small streamers across the property after cutting a ribbon outside the new Owasso home, located Stone Canyon’s luxury neighborhood.

They were joined by friends and colleagues to celebrate the hospital’s 16th annual giveaway, which offers a family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

“To see the community come here for this grand opening is unbelievable,” said Jillian Bolding, regional development director for St. Jude. “It’s awesome just to see their smiles and to show this home off; it’s amazing.”

This year’s home, located in the new Hawthorne addition of Stone Canyon, is slotted at 2,500 square feet and valued at $495,000. It features an open, one-level floor plan from Shaw Homes, comprising three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

St. Jude is partnering with Shaw Homes for the third year in a row to host the event, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

Collinsville resident Sara Lohse, for example, dedicated the new home to her 12-year-old daughter, Madi, a leukemia survivor treated by St. Jude, during a floor-signing ceremony in March.

Lohse’s words, etched in permanent marker under the living room carpet, read, “Thank you St. Jude for saving Madi’s life. We will forever be grateful.”

This year, St. Jude increased the number of tickets from its previous 13,000, totaling $1.3 million, to 14,500, adding over $150,000 to the donation pot.

“We hope to raise $1.45 million for St. Jude,” Bolding said. “That’s how St. Jude functions from campaigns like this, so they need us; it’s so important each year.”

Tickets are currently on sale until they sell out, and are being offered for several possible prizes. Free tours are also available May 14-June 19, Saturdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays 12-5 p.m.

Jeanie Mims of Owasso was named the winner of last year’s drawing for a $500,000, 2,600-square-foot home, located in the same Hawthorne addition of Stone Canyon.

Through its annual giveaway, St. Jude has raised more than $1 million consecutively over the last five years statewide and has raised about $550 million nationwide. For more information, visit dreamhome.org/tulsa.

