St. Jude breaks ground in Owasso for 16th annual Dream Home Giveaway

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital broke ground on a new Owasso property Friday for its 16th annual Dream Home Giveaway.

Each year, St. Jude offers a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

This year’s home, located in the new Hawthorne addition of the Stone Canyon development, is slotted at 2,600 square feet. It features an open, one-level floor plan from Shaw Homes, comprising three bedroom and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

St. Jude is partnering with Shaw Homes for the third year in a row to host the event, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

Chassidy Satterfield with St. Jude said the organization is increasing the number of tickets this year from its previous 13,000, totaling $1.3 million, to 14,500, adding over $150,000 to the

“Partners like Shaw Homes and Stone Canyon make it possible for us to raise over $1.4 million for the kids at St. Jude,” Satterfield said. “Families never receive a bill for anything. We want them to 100% focus on getting their sick child well, and campaigns like this make that possible.”