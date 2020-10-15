St. Jude breaks ground in Owasso for 15th annual Dream Home Giveaway

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital broke ground on a new Owasso property Tuesday for its 15th annual Dream Home Giveaway.

Each year, St. Jude offers a local family a chance to win their dream home by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

This year’s home, located in the new Hawthorne addition of the Stone Canyon development, is slotted at 2,900 square feet and valued at an estimated $500,000. It features a new one-level floorplan from Shaw Homes, comprising four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, with a game room and vaulted ceilings, to name a few amenities.

St. Jude is partnering with Shaw Homes for the second year in a row to host the event, the proceeds of which will allow certain families faced with a medical crisis to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food.

“To think about building the Dream Home again and the opportunity to be a part of what St. Jude is doing is really exciting for us,” Glenn Shaw, company president, said in a news release.