 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotlight: Former Owasso Police volunteers enjoy weekly games of chess over coffee

  • 0
BY4A1852.JPG

Chris Jarvis smiles on at Enrico Cazzola during a game of chess at Panera in Owasso.

Chris Jarvis and Enrico Cazzola enjoy their weekly morning discussions at Panera.

“It’s mainly to fellowship with my buddy here,” said Chris, a retired Vietnam veteran.

Cazzola, a former engineer, added, “We enjoy just the cup of coffee.”

BY4A1835.JPG

Enrico Cazzola, a former engineer, sits at Panera in Owasso.

The two former Owasso Police volunteers have been close friends for about 10 years, and can often be found playing chess at the Owasso bakery.

“I like to make him sweat a little bit,” Enrico said.

“He’s the champ ... he knows about 10 moves before he ever moves,” Chris added.

BY4A1832.JPG

The two former Owasso Police volunteers can often be found playing chess at the Owasso bakery.
BY4A1797.JPG

“I like to make him (Chris) sweat a little bit,” Enrico said.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert