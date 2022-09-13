Spotlight: Former Owasso Police volunteers enjoy weekly games of chess over coffee

Chris Jarvis and Enrico Cazzola enjoy their weekly morning discussions at Panera.

“It’s mainly to fellowship with my buddy here,” said Chris, a retired Vietnam veteran.

Cazzola, a former engineer, added, “We enjoy just the cup of coffee.”

The two former Owasso Police volunteers have been close friends for about 10 years, and can often be found playing chess at the Owasso bakery.

“I like to make him sweat a little bit,” Enrico said.

“He’s the champ ... he knows about 10 moves before he ever moves,” Chris added.