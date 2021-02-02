Sports Clips in Owasso raises over $1,000 for veterans in annual Help A Hero campaign

Sport Clips Haircuts recently presented a check to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation for over $1 million to provide scholarships for service members and veterans.
Over the past seven years, Sport Clips and the VFW have teamed up to provide financial assistance to members of the military going back to school through the Help A Hero program.
More than $60,000 of the money raised this year was from Sport Clips’ own $1-per-haircut donation made on Veterans Day. Clients, individual supporter and Sport Clips team members raised the largest portion of the money in stores and through virtual walks.
The Owasso store collected $1,176 in donations from clients, with $114 of that coming from the $1-per-haircut donation. This total qualifies the team for the Sport Clips Heroes Club, and the store will receive a plaque of recognition from Sport Clips and the VFW.
“We encourage all stores to set a store goal of $1,000 and the Owasso team came together and beat their store goal with the $1,176 total,” Amanda Palm, Sports Clips communications manager, told Owasso Reporter in an email. “They did a great job.”
Sport Clips partners, Direct Beauty Express, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Nioxin, Sexy Hair, Gibs Grooming, ACTiiV and Darlington Raceway, also made substantial contributions to the initiative.
“Supporting our nation’s military remains a priority for our veteran-founded business,” Gordon Logan, Air Force veteran, VFW Life member and founder and chairman of Sport Clips, said in a news release. “We’re grateful to our franchisees, team members, clients, and product partners who faithfully support these essential scholarships.”
Hal Roesch II, VFW national commander, added, “The pandemic’s impact has been far-reaching, especially for our military and veteran families, and this campaign helps to ensure we continue to provide as many student veterans with scholarships as possible.”
Through the Help A Hero campaign, the VFW has awarded another 160 student veterans with scholarships totaling nearly $700,000 for the spring 2021 semester. To date, more than 1,900 military and student veterans have benefitted from the program through $8.7 million donated previously by Sport Clips.
Help A Hero Scholarship applications are open now through April 30 for the fall 2021 semester to receive up to $5,000 of assistance per semester, per family for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below. More information can be found at SportClips.com/hero or VFW.org/scholarship.