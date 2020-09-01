Sparkle Squad: New family-owned professional cleaning service lays down roots in Owasso

Professional cleaners like Deborah Woodard are staying busy this time of year, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woodard runs Sparkle Squad Cleaning Services, a new female-owned and family-operated business based out of Owasso, serving local residents and commercial offices.
The self-made entrepreneur started Sparkle Squad out of her home about two years ago after being asked to clean a friend’s house following her departure from her corporate job in human resources.
“When everyone found out that we were cleaning (her) house, everyone wanted us to come clean for them,” Woodard said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month. “It just took a life of its own, and here we are.”
Woodard and her six-member team gathered friends, family and other citizens at their new storefront along North Garnett Road near German Corner on Aug. 27 for the celebratory event. She held a grand opening at the beginning of 2020, but her plans to kick off the year with a full clientele were cut short when the coronavirus hit.
The women of Sparkle Squad still worked through the pandemic as essential employees, but it wasn’t until recently that business picked back up, and Woodard and her staff recouped the loss through an uptick in cleaning requests.
“It was hard; we lost over half of our clients just overnight and we had just ramped up,” she said. “But that didn’t stop us; we just kept chugging along … and we’ve gotten back those clients plus some, and phones ringing all day, every day.”
In addition to basic residential and commercial office cleaning, Sparkle Squad also offers services for moving in and out, pre- and after-parties, house sales and seasonal occasions, among others.
What’s more, the business holds several memberships, including one with Cleaning for a Reason, based out of Lewisville, Texas, which provides free cleanings to households battling cancer.
“That’s really been rewarding to be able to do that,” Woodard said. “… The girls and I, we’re really, really proud of what’s happening with our company.”
Woodard said her passion doesn’t stop at seeing a site fully cleaned, however. She wants to connect with home and business owners on a deeper level and build relationships in the community.
“We treat our clients like family; when we walk in the door, we’re family,” she said. “It’s nothing to go in and sit down at the coffee table with them and have a cup of coffee.”
More information about Sparkle Squad can be found at sparklesquadusa.com.
