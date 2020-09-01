Sparkle Squad: New family-owned professional cleaning service lays down roots in Owasso

Professional cleaners like Deborah Woodard are staying busy this time of year, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woodard runs Sparkle Squad Cleaning Services, a new female-owned and family-operated business based out of Owasso, serving local residents and commercial offices.

The self-made entrepreneur started Sparkle Squad out of her home about two years ago after being asked to clean a friend’s house following her departure from her corporate job in human resources.

“When everyone found out that we were cleaning (her) house, everyone wanted us to come clean for them,” Woodard said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month. “It just took a life of its own, and here we are.”

Woodard and her six-member team gathered friends, family and other citizens at their new storefront along North Garnett Road near German Corner on Aug. 27 for the celebratory event. She held a grand opening at the beginning of 2020, but her plans to kick off the year with a full clientele were cut short when the coronavirus hit.

The women of Sparkle Squad still worked through the pandemic as essential employees, but it wasn’t until recently that business picked back up, and Woodard and her staff recouped the loss through an uptick in cleaning requests.

“It was hard; we lost over half of our clients just overnight and we had just ramped up,” she said. “But that didn’t stop us; we just kept chugging along … and we’ve gotten back those clients plus some, and phones ringing all day, every day.”