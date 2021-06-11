 Skip to main content
Southwestern Oklahoma State University graduates 4 Owasso, Collinsville students
Southwestern Oklahoma State University

Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

 Courtesy of SWOSU

Southwestern Oklahoma State University at Weatherford and Sayre announced its Class of 2021 graduates.

Approximately 711 students from both SWOSU’s Oklahoma campuses completed requirements for associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees after the spring semester.

Those students from Owasso include: Emily Phillips (Nursing, RN to BSN) and Jacob Stoller (Park and Wildlife Law Enforcement, Bachelor of Science).

In Collinsville, students include: Tseenu Vahchuama (Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy) and Morghan Tischler (Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy).

