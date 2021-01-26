SMOKE Woodfire Grill, other Owasso venues spotlighted in 2021 Oklahoma Travel Guide

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department has released three new publications to help travelers book memorable road trips.
The organization recently published its 2021 Oklahoma Travel Guide, State Parks & Outdoor Guide and revamped Oklahoma Motorcycle Guide.
Several locations and attractions across the state — particularly those in the northeastern Oklahoma region, including the Owasso and Tulsa area — are highlighted in the new Travel Guide.
SMOKE Woodfire Grill, for example, is spotlighted as part of the publication’s Urban Adventure section. The local restaurant, anchoring the SEVEN6MAIN building in Owasso’s newly developed Redbud District, is recognized on page 40 with a brief plug:
“FARM-TO-TABLE FRESH: With locations in Tulsa and Owasso, Smoke Woodfire Grill is one of the restaurants that elevates the area dining scene with its locally sources, sustainably raised meats that are slow smoked or cooked to perfection over an open flame.”
Other Owasso locations and attractions mentioned in the Guide’s City Listing section include: Bailey Ranch Golf Club, Centennial Park, Owasso Christmas Tree & Berry Farm, Owasso Historical Museum and Wheels & Thrills. Bailey Ranch Golf Club and Centennial Park are also listed in the Activities Directory of the State Parks & Outdoor Guide.
“We can’t wait to get these new guides into the hands of travelers inside and outside Oklahoma who want to see all the state has to offer,” Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, also the state’s secretary of Tourism & Branding, said in a news release. “Whether you want to explore our great outdoors or experience a true slice of Americana by driving Route 66, you’ll find something in these guides that will inspire you to start mapping out your Oklahoma adventures.”
Travelers can order or download the new guides at TravelOK.com/Brochures. The guides are also available by phone order by calling 1-800-652-6552.