SMOKE Woodfire Grill, other Owasso venues spotlighted in 2021 Oklahoma Travel Guide

“We can’t wait to get these new guides into the hands of travelers inside and outside Oklahoma who want to see all the state has to offer,” Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, also the state’s secretary of Tourism & Branding, said in a news release. “Whether you want to explore our great outdoors or experience a true slice of Americana by driving Route 66, you’ll find something in these guides that will inspire you to start mapping out your Oklahoma adventures.”