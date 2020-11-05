Skiatook woman dies from injuries sustained in Oct. 21 car accident near Owasso

Skiatook resident Sharon Postier died on Nov. 3 from injuries sustained in a car accident on Oct. 21.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Postier, 77, was traveling east on 126th St. N., northwest of Owasso, and then crossed onto US-75 North. Postier failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle and was hit broadside.

Postier was transported by Collinsville EMS to St. John hospital in stable condition with internal truck and head injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man from Coweta, was treated and released.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and airbags did deploy in both vehicles. The condition of both drivers appeared normal and the roadway was dry.

Postier passed away in the night on Nov. 3, according to the report.