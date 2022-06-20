Skiatook Public Schools gifted nearly $12K from funds raised at Owasso's Bailey Ranch Golf Club

Bailey Ranch Golf Club saw an uptick in foot traffic from Skiatook citizens last week.

The Owasso course hosted Skiatook Public Schools Support Foundation’s 2022 golf tournament on Friday, where more than 50 players convened across 14 teams to raise funds for Skiatook Public Schools.

SPSSF raised $11,750 from this year’s event, exceeding the organization’s goal of $10,000. The funds, distributed through the nonprofit’s grant program, will go toward providing the school district with needed resources and curricula.

“Our job is just to enhance the experience that our kids have in the classroom,” said Shellie Beard, SPSSF president. “It’s exciting … companies and businesses and individuals willing to support our mission.”

The four-person scramble across the 18-hole course brought together players like Ron Worden and Nolan Renfro, whose team from Cornerstone Ace Building Center nabbed first place.

“Education wise and for the future, it means everything,” Worden said, “the cause to raise money … and improve the schools for the kids.”

Renfro added, “Schools, they did a lot for me. There’s teachers I still remember that gave me life lessons that helped me out further down the road. It’s (the golf tournament) a good cause for Skiatook schools.”

The funds raised make it possible for the district to pay for supplies and projects that may otherwise go unfunded, covering everything from iPads and flexible seating in the classrooms to field trips and other extracurricular activities.

“The money has been spread out … very well,” Beard said. “There’s not a subject, I don’t think, that has not been touched at one point or another; there is not a grade level that has not been touched.”

SPSSF has raised about $200,000 over the last 10 years, ultimately enriching the education experience for students and staff — an effort lauded by Skiatook Superintendent Melissa Booth.

“The Skiatook Support Foundation does a great job for us,” Booth said. “Anytime that we can have the community’s support, we appreciate it. The teachers know that all these ladies and gentlemen are here to make their classrooms stronger, to make our students stronger.”

SPSSF will distribute the grants to various educators across the district in the coming months. More information about the organization can be found on its Facebook page.