Skiatook Paws and Claws raises over $10,000 at inaugural golf tournament in Owasso

Skiatook Paws and Claws is continuing to help animals in need across the community and the surrounding region.

Its most recent event — Putt for Mutts Golf Tournament at Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso — brought organization staff and supporters together to participate in some friendly competition for a noble cause.

“We just wanted to … invite some people out and have fun,” Kellie Morton, fundraising administrator, said of Saturday’s inaugural event. “We had a really great turnout. It’s great to see all these people that know about us.”

Skiatook Paws and Claws, or SPACAR, was founded in 2013 and serves as a major adoption and hospitality hub for unwanted or abandoned dogs and cats across the Tulsa area.

Seventeen teams raised just over $10,000 over the weekend, which will go toward veterinary bills for some dogs at the shelter. Matthew, for example, recently came in as a cruelty case, and will receive the care he needs thanks in large part to the golf tournament.

“We are so thankful for all of our sponsors, supporters that played in the tournament, and volunteers that put in hours to help make the event successful,” Morton said.

Saturday’s event saw Tyler Strathe, Jim Savastano, Andrew Lotter and Brandon Strathe take home first place, along with David Ray hit the longest drive and Lee Whitehead claim the closest ball to the pin.

As of June 2022, SPACAR has averaged an intake of about 150 dogs and cats per month — an increase from about 70 per month in 2021 — including drop-offs and owner surrenders totaling over 300 in the last year.

One way SPACAR is helping to mitigate this problem is by teaming up with area nonprofits like Ward-Wiseman Animal Haven in Collinsville, and by receiving ongoing support through funding from groups like the Rotary Club of Owasso — two partnerships that stepped up their collaborative efforts in 2022.

More information about Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue, and how to donate or volunteer, can be found at skiatookpawsandclaws.com.