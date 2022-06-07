Skiatook Paws and Claws helps animals in need; Owasso, Collinsville rally support for nonprofit

A Skiatook nonprofit is continuing to make waves in communities like Owasso and Collinsville.

Skiatook Paws and Claws, or SPACAR, was founded in 2013 and serves as a major adoption and hospitality hub for unwanted or abandoned dogs and cats across the region.

“They deserve a home, where they can be … fed, watered and kept safe for the duration of their life,” said Amber Ridenour, board member. “They deserve to be part of your family; they deserve the treatment that every living thing deserves.”

Ridenour said SPACAR pulls about 90% of its intake from various facilities across surrounding communities, including Collinsville Animal Control and the Owasso Animal Shelter.

This year, the Skiatook facility has averaged an intake of about 150 dogs and cats per month — an increase from about 70 per month in 2021 — including drop-offs and owner surrenders totaling over 300 in the last year.

“That’s high,” said Paige Bodden, another board member. “It means that the spay and neuter issue is not being handled like it should be. That’s the root of the problem with all these animals coming in is people aren’t getting their pets fixed.”

Local support

One way SPACAR is helping to mitigate this problem is by partnering with area nonprofits like Ward-Wiseman Animal Haven in Collinsville. The two organizations partnered in October 2021 to provide a low-cost spay and neuter clinic for residents to use, in which SPACAR provides the supplies and Ward-Wiseman provides the space.

So far, the clinic has hosted two events, and has served 51 dogs and 31 cats. Both organizations plan to host another event in August to continue the trend.

“By providing this makes it affordable to get their (pet owners’) dogs and cats spay or neutered so we don’t have unwanted litters around going into shelters, which are already overflowing,” said Coza Huffman, Ward-Wiseman board president.

SPACAR is also receiving ongoing support through funding from groups like the Rotary Club of Owasso, which donated $100 to the Skiatook rescue facility this week.

“It’s just such a wonderful cause; you guys are doing such wonderful things,” Rotary President Jennifer Ballard told SPACAR Grant President Jill Jones during a check presentation on Monday, June 6.

“It means a lot … because we are always facing hardships and limitations based on our finances,” Jones said. “Any donations we can get like this really helps us increase the number of animals that we can take in.”

Public awareness

Bodden said spreading awareness of the ongoing breeding problem, along with advocating for legislative change and staying informed about city ordinances, can go a long way to decrease rising spay and neuter problems.

She added that SPACAR’s Sunday adoption event, which kicked off at the beginning of 2022, has continued to help serve Skiatook and several other communities by placing lost dogs and cats in the hands of loving families.

“Every single animal that we take in, the end goal is for them to find their perfect forever home,” said Bodden, whose team sees about 10 to 15 animals adopted every weekend.

“We have dogs that come in here, every single week for six months nobody looks at them, and all of a sudden one Sunday somebody walks in and says, ‘That’s my dog,’ and that’s a pretty incredible feeling.”

More information about Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue, and how to donate or volunteer, can be found at skiatookpawsandclaws.com.

