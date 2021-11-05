Skiatook man, 23, dies in crash Thursday; trooper cites drug use in other driver from Collinsville

My name is Mr. Heckles, but my friends just call me Heckles. I’m a lifer here at CARE, meaning I was born into the rescue! I’m 2½ years old and so ready to find my forever family. I’m a little quirky, but I don’t think that means I don’t deserve an understanding family of my own. In fact, I’m patiently waiting for them to find me. I’m a pretty big guy weighing in at 91 pounds, and I’m a Great Pyrenees mix! I know how to sit, lay down, crawl, shake and even sit pretty! I walk well on a martingale collar too. I get a little nervous around new people and new dogs, but I do warm up. I may be a big guy, but I just can’t help that I get nervous, and I hope that doesn’t deter you from wanting to give me a shot. With my size, sometimes things scare me. I’m house- and crate-trained, and I think I would do best with grownups and bigger kids. The little ones sometimes have loud voices that make me nervous. I know that if I had a family that would love me and make me feel safe, I would be the very best loyal companion for my whole life. I really like to play fetch and go for car rides! Those are the best! But you know what’s better than a car ride? BELLY RUBS AND BEING BRUSHED! Boy do i love belly rubbins! If you want to meet me, please apply for me at carerescueok.org.
Mr. Heckles is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography