Six Owasso students named to Southern New Hampshire University’s president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University recently announced the recipients of its fall 2022 president’s list.
Six students from Owasso — Dakota Johnson, Lynsey Scheef, Maritza Chavez, Matthew Copeland, Michael Richards and Terri Crowder — were named to the list at the Manchester, New Hampshire-based school.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.