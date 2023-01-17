 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Six Owasso students named to Southern New Hampshire University’s president’s list

  • 0
Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University

 Liz Linder

Southern New Hampshire University recently announced the recipients of its fall 2022 president’s list.

Six students from Owasso — Dakota Johnson, Lynsey Scheef, Maritza Chavez, Matthew Copeland, Michael Richards and Terri Crowder — were named to the list at the Manchester, New Hampshire-based school.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert