Six Owasso-area cadets participate in Pryor-based Thunderbird Challenge Program

Six Owasso-area teenagers are among 111 cadets currently enrolled in the Thunderbird Challenge Program out of Pryor.

The 22-week, tuition-free initiative helps Oklahoma youth become successful leaders in their communities through a quasi-military and structured environment that provides the tools needed to complete their high school education.

Owasso residents of Thunderbird Class 55, which started on July 12 and is scheduled to graduate on Nov. 20, include staff sergeant Thomas Allendorf, along with corporals Blake Landon, Braden Miller, Nathan Tracy and Aidan Victory. Corporal Tyler Stephenson is from Collinsville.

“Before Thunderbird I was disrespectful towards my elders and coming here has taught me respect and discipline for myself and others,” Allendorf said in a news release.

Landon and Victory also weighed in on their experiences, which have led them and their fellow cadets to excel in the classroom and the community by aiming to complete more than 286 combined hours of community projects and service.

“If you truly want a fresh start and to make a difference in your life this is a great place for more opportunities to improve and get a second chance,” Landon said.