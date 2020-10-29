Simmons Homes in Owasso to donate Barbie Dream Home for each new house sold in November

Simmons Homes’ new home buyers are realizing their dreams of homeownership and helping dreams come true for area children.

The Owasso-based builder announced Thursday its “Dream Home for the Holidays” campaign, in which it will donate one Barbie Dream Home for every new house sold during the month of November.

The Barbie Dream Homes will be donated to The Salvation Army of Tulsa’s Angel Tree program, and will be distributed to area families to be placed under their trees on Christmas morning.

“We are very grateful to be in a position to give back,” Lonnie Shackelford, Simmons president, said in a news release. “Our mission is to help families achieve their dreams of homeownership, and through this campaign, we are proud to help fulfill the dreams of children in need and help them have a special holiday celebration.”

Based on recent sales volume and steady housing demand, the company anticipates the donation could be as many as 30 Barbie Dream Homes, valued at more than $5,000.