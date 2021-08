Missouri State University has released its dean’s list for summer 2021.

Each semester, students at the Springfield, Missouri-based school who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

Sierra Williams of Owasso was recognized for her efforts. She was among more than 900 students named to the prestigious list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least six credit hours during the summer semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).