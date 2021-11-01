 Skip to main content
Showcase home: Exquisite Owasso estate is brimming with one-of-a-kind custom features
Showcase home: Exquisite Owasso estate is brimming with one-of-a-kind custom features

No stone was left unturned in the design of this week’s showcase home, a warm, welcoming, French-style estate set on a verdant 1.35-acre lot in Owasso’s Clear Brook addition.

Built in 2015 by Tom Watts and American Heartland Homes, the home boasts four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a storm shelter, a theater and a seven-car garage with a wash bay.

“It’s such a lovely home for entertaining,” said Allison Jacobs with McGraw Realtors, adding that the current owners have even hosted wedding receptions on the property. “Everything is custom designed and well built.”

Custom touches found throughout the home include elegant stoneworak and beamed ceilings made of wood reclaimed from an antique New England barn.

The great room features a massive stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow the space to be flooded with natural light. It opens to a large chef’s kitchen that is outfitted with professional-grade stainless steel appliances, a granite island with a farmhouse sink and space for an extra-long breakfast table.

A separate dining room and a walk-in pantry featuring an additional prep sink and room for a second refrigerator are located next to the kitchen.

Also featured downstairs are a sunny den and billiards room accompanied by a wet bar with an under-counter ice maker and beverage chiller.

The master suite includes a cozy stone fireplace, its own private balcony and a walk-in closet with a turntable shoe organizer. The adjoining bathroom features two granite vanities with sinks, a separate water closet and a luxurious jetted tub accented by a sunny window offering view of the trees surrounding the property.

For outdoor entertaining, the home’s backyard area includes an in-ground pool with a built-in tanning ledge and hot tub. It is flanked by a cabana, an outdoor fireplace with extra seating space, and a covered patio with a fully equipped outdoor kitchen perfect for hosting family barbecues.

For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Allison Jacobs with McGraw Realtors, 918-850-2207.

19433 E. Clear Brook Road, Owasso

PRICE: $2,990,000

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHS: 5.5

GARAGE: 7

YEAR BUILT: 2015

LOT SIZE: 1.35 acres

SQ. FOOTAGE: 6,199

EXTERIOR: Stone, stucco, wood

SCHOOLS: Owasso

COMMUNITY: Clear Brook

OFFERED BY: Allison Jacobs, McGraw Realtors, 918-850-2207

