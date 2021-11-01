Showcase home: Exquisite Owasso estate is brimming with one-of-a-kind custom features

No stone was left unturned in the design of this week’s showcase home, a warm, welcoming, French-style estate set on a verdant 1.35-acre lot in Owasso’s Clear Brook addition.

Built in 2015 by Tom Watts and American Heartland Homes, the home boasts four bedrooms, four full and one half bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a storm shelter, a theater and a seven-car garage with a wash bay.

“It’s such a lovely home for entertaining,” said Allison Jacobs with McGraw Realtors, adding that the current owners have even hosted wedding receptions on the property. “Everything is custom designed and well built.”

Custom touches found throughout the home include elegant stoneworak and beamed ceilings made of wood reclaimed from an antique New England barn.

The great room features a massive stone fireplace, cathedral ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that allow the space to be flooded with natural light. It opens to a large chef’s kitchen that is outfitted with professional-grade stainless steel appliances, a granite island with a farmhouse sink and space for an extra-long breakfast table.

A separate dining room and a walk-in pantry featuring an additional prep sink and room for a second refrigerator are located next to the kitchen.