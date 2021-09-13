Showcase home: Elegant Owasso estate includes private taxiway to nearby Gundy’s Airport

This week’s showcase home is an entertainer’s dream with a special bonus for the flying enthusiasts in the family.
Set on nearly an acre of land in Owasso’s Eagles’ Landing addition, the 5,360-square-foot home boasts six bedrooms; five full and one half bathrooms; a gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances; an in-home theater; a 50-foot-by-50-foot shop building with office; and a private taxiway to the adjacent Gundy’s Airport.
“It’s a truly remarkable estate with personal touches throughout,” said Brandi True with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, adding that the home has served as the personal residence of its builder.
The home’s double-door entry leads visitors into a spacious foyer beautifully accented by arched ceilings, hardwood floors, wainscoting and a custom crystal chandelier.
The adjacent family room features space for several sofas, as well as a massive fireplace with TV hookup over the mantel. The fireplace is flanked by two alcoves for displaying art or placing additional storage pieces.
A coffee bar with under-counter storage is tucked into a corner between the family room and kitchen. The kitchen includes commercial-grade stainless steel appliances and many special features such as a dual-faucet sink and a pot-filler that’s conveniently located at the back of the gas cooktop.
Connected to the kitchen is a sunny breakfast nook that includes built-in bench seating and a sideboard with extra storage for glassware and dishes.
The home’s luxurious master suite features a vaulted, beamed ceiling, hardwood floors and a private entrance from the backyard area. The adjoining bathroom includes dual sink vanities with chrome fixtures and a round soaking tub framed by delicate tilework.
For outdoor entertaining, the home includes a gorgeous gunite pool and hot tub accented by a flagstone wall and waterfall. A poolside cabana offers the perfect spot to enjoy some post-swim barbecue made in the fully equipped outdoor kitchen, which includes an under-counter fridge, built-in grill and prep sink.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Brandi True with Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, 918-688-4581.