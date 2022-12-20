Shop with a Cop: Owasso officers take kids on Christmas shopping spree

Holiday cheer was on full display in Owasso this week.

The Owasso Police Department, in partnership with the Owasso Fraternal Order of Police and Owasso Cops For Kids Inc., hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event at the 96th Street Walmart Supercenter on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

OPD puts on the event every December and gives young children a chance to peruse the store aisles, with a $150 gift card in hand, to shop for themselves and their loved ones alongside a badged chaperone.

“Every time that we come in contact with kids … it’s in a negative light,” FOP President Travis Sellers said, “so to have that positive interaction, taking the kids shopping, watching the smiles on their faces … it means a lot. It helps us as officers to rekindle our spirits.”

Sellers and his fellow officers provided breakfast for nearly 30 children at Trails End BBQ before bringing them to Walmart. Once at the store, they filed into the aisles, where store manager Kayloni Lacy met them to lead them on the spree.

“The opportunity to work with Shop with a Cop and the children in this community is great. We’re so proud that we can do this for them,” Lacy said. “The excitement on those kids’ faces, and then getting to have some of our associates help, is an added benefit.”

The FOP raised about $4,200 for this year’s drive through various fundraising efforts. In total, around 40 kids will receive gifts this year.

Since starting over a decade ago, Owasso’s Shop with a Cop has helped more than 100 children in the community.

Photos: See images of Owasso's Shop with a Cop holiday spree