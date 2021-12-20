Shop with a Cop: Owasso officers lead local kids on Christmas shopping spree

Local children got their Christmas wishes granted by some of Owasso’s finest this week.
The Owasso Police Department, in partnership with the Owasso Fraternal Order of Police and Owasso Cops For Kids Inc., hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event at the 96th Street Walmart Supercenter on Monday.
OPD puts on the event every December and gives young children a chance to peruse the store aisles, with a $150 gift card in hand, to shop for themselves and their loved ones alongside a badged chaperone.
Travis Sellers, FOP president, was among several officers who roamed the store with their smaller sidekicks during Monday’s annual spree.
“It’s always rewarding to be able to take the needy kids and just watch them go crazy inside of Walmart and buy gifts,” Sellers said, “all the while having the positive interaction with the police officers.”
Sellers said he was excited to get to celebrate another year hosting the event, especially since it gives him and the other officers an opportunity to demonstrate their tender and humorous sides to the children.
“When we’re called to a house … usually people don’t call us when good things are happening,” he said, “so to have this kind of interaction with these kids, it just means a lot.”
Kayloni Lacy, general manager for Owasso’s Walmart Supercenter, weighed in with words of appreciation for the effort that goes into Shop with a Cop while observing the kids pick from the shelves.
“We’re just glad that we’re available to be here for our community and help, and we hope that it benefits the children,” Lacy said. “I think that every child deserves a good Christmas, and what Shop with a Cop is able to do for them is a great thing.”
Sellers and his fellow officers provided breakfast for about 12 children at the Owasso police headquarters on Main Street before bringing them to Walmart. In total, around 22 Owasso kids will receive gifts through this year’s program.
Since starting over a decade ago, Owasso’s Shop with a Cop has helped more than 100 children in the community.