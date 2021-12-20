Shop with a Cop: Owasso officers lead local kids on Christmas shopping spree

Local children got their Christmas wishes granted by some of Owasso’s finest this week.

The Owasso Police Department, in partnership with the Owasso Fraternal Order of Police and Owasso Cops For Kids Inc., hosted its annual Shop with a Cop event at the 96th Street Walmart Supercenter on Monday.

OPD puts on the event every December and gives young children a chance to peruse the store aisles, with a $150 gift card in hand, to shop for themselves and their loved ones alongside a badged chaperone.

Travis Sellers, FOP president, was among several officers who roamed the store with their smaller sidekicks during Monday’s annual spree.

“It’s always rewarding to be able to take the needy kids and just watch them go crazy inside of Walmart and buy gifts,” Sellers said, “all the while having the positive interaction with the police officers.”

Sellers said he was excited to get to celebrate another year hosting the event, especially since it gives him and the other officers an opportunity to demonstrate their tender and humorous sides to the children.