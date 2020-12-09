Shop with a Cop: Owasso officers bringing gifts to children’s doorsteps this year amid pandemic

Owasso police officers aren’t letting the coronavirus hinder their plans to bring Christmas cheer to local children this holiday season.

Every December, the Owasso Police Department, in partnership with the Owasso Fraternal Order of Police and Owasso Cops For Kids Inc., hosts its annual Shop with a Cop event at the 96th Street Walmart Supercenter.

OPD teams up with Owasso Community Resources to put on the event, started around 10 years ago, in which the nonprofit selects underserved families in the area to participate. Each child gets a chance to peruse the store aisles, with a $150 gift card in hand, to shop for themselves and their loved ones alongside a badged chaperone.

“This is the one event that we get to have that positive interaction with all those kids,” FOP President Travis Sellers said, “to show them that we care about them, we love them.”

Amid this year’s pandemic, however, Sellers was faced with the difficult decision to cancel the shopping spree. Thankfully, his team found a way to still host the event while keeping their crew and the community safe.