Shop with a Cop: Owasso officers bringing gifts to children’s doorsteps this year amid pandemic

Owasso police officers aren’t letting the coronavirus hinder their plans to bring Christmas cheer to local children this holiday season.
Every December, the Owasso Police Department, in partnership with the Owasso Fraternal Order of Police and Owasso Cops For Kids Inc., hosts its annual Shop with a Cop event at the 96th Street Walmart Supercenter.
OPD teams up with Owasso Community Resources to put on the event, started around 10 years ago, in which the nonprofit selects underserved families in the area to participate. Each child gets a chance to peruse the store aisles, with a $150 gift card in hand, to shop for themselves and their loved ones alongside a badged chaperone.
“This is the one event that we get to have that positive interaction with all those kids,” FOP President Travis Sellers said, “to show them that we care about them, we love them.”
Amid this year’s pandemic, however, Sellers was faced with the difficult decision to cancel the shopping spree. Thankfully, his team found a way to still host the event while keeping their crew and the community safe.
They plan to take the children’s wish lists, compiled by OCR, and shop for the items themselves, with the intent to personally deliver the gifts to each kid’s doorstep. Several officers will scan Walmart’s shelves in small groups over the next few weeks until the list is completed.
Sellers said he’s excited to host Shop with a Cop for another year, especially during a challenging time — an effort made possible in part by generous contributions from local organizations like Emersumnice Brewery, the Owasso Masonic Lodge and others.
“Even though … it’s been kind of a low year, we’ve still received some generous donations,” Sellers said, “so it still feels great that our community is just pulling together and helping us out with this.”
Around 25 children in need will find some extra presents under the tree this year thanks to the ongoing work of Owasso law enforcement.
