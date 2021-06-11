Shepard Technologies acquires Owasso Computer Repair to become one company

Shepard Technologies announced that it has purchased Owasso Computer Repair to become one company.

The two local businesses merged this week under Shepard Technologies, owned by Chip Shepard, who offers computer repair and upgrade services to commercial and residential customers.

Ed Scott, former owner of Owasso Computer Repair, handed the reins over to Shepard after stepping back from the helm of the company to spend more time with family and friends.

“He (Ed) wanted to find somebody who’s willing to take on the business name and continue to offer great services to the Owasso community,” Shepard said, “and it didn’t take long before we realized that it was going to be a good fit.”

Shepard has served the Owasso community and surrounding area since opening the shop in 2015, and will expand his reach by acquiring Owasso Computer Repair, which has been in operation since 2010.

He will continue to offer computer and laptop repair, managed IT, business IT and consulting, virus and malware removal, remote support and more to his existing customers in addition to about 500 more that he will adopt from the transition.