Dozens of Owasso seventh- and eighth-grade students were inducted into the National Junior Honor Society this week.

The inductees were selected by a faculty council based on their demonstration of commitment to the pillars of NJHS: Scholarship, Service, Leadership, Character and Citizenship.

Owasso’s NJHS is active in a variety of ways in the community by participating in Relay for Life, collecting items to support Owasso Community Resources, assisting elementary PTO organizations with activities and volunteering with Night Light Tulsa, to name a few.

7GC: Abigail Carlson, Abigail Carpenter, Abigail Klauser, Adalie Marler, Anderson Rogers, Anderson Yowell, Anna Schlichter, Aoping Ren, Aspen Bahde, Audrey Dawson, Audrey Terry, Ava McAlister, Ben Thomas, Bonnie Brown, Brinley Pike, Cale Hudler, Caroline Meissner, Caroline Miller, Carrie Miles, Carsen Clark, Carson Smart, Chase Dwiggins, Clara Smith, Corbin Reeves, Dawson Balthrop, Dawson Reed, Eric Erpelding, Gabe Pasquez, Gavin Fergus, Gavin Studie, Grace Gatton, Graham Halpin, Guerra Luis Felipe, Harrison Schroeder, Izabel Baker, Jaci Fair, Jack Leber, Jack Warnke, Jake Henley, Jamison Watts, Kaiden Khan, Keilee Lepich, Kinley Martin, Kirsten Veenker, Lauren Stringer, Lina Obid, Linnea Andersen, Macee Pruitt, Maddox Lowry, Madison Lewis, Mason May, McKinley Hulse, Michael Klauser, Natalie Paul, Olivia Gulisao, Peightyn Sanders, Ryen Wakefield, Ryker Morrow, Rylea Guthery, Salem Miller, Sammy Keech, Samuel Sedov, Shane Armstrong, Shelby Fleming, Sophie Hiriart, Spencer Marshall, Sydney Langford, Teagan Pike, Tori Thomason, Violet Hearn, Wesley Hert, Yelena Galutia, Yoseph Kessler

8GC: Audrey Toews, Brianna Williams, Cohen Uhrynowycz, Colby Whiteman, Declan Derricott, Elias Imerbthama, Garrett White, Jackson Roby, Jackson Wadkins, Jax Van Valkenburg, Joseph Grabeal, Kinkade Thornton, Kyleigh Bride, Maddux Inouye, Makenna Zeder, Melissa Martinez, Parker Gwin, RaeLynn Montgomery, Tyson Stuart, Xyler Reeder