Several Owasso residents to vie for office in June 28 primary election

Several Owasso residents filed for candidacy for this year’s primary ballot on Tuesday, June 28.

Owasson Jackson Lahmeyer filed to challenge U.S. Sen. James Lankford, and Owasson Jessica Garrison also opted to fill a U.S. Senate seat.

Lahmeyer, pastor at Sheridan Church and owner of a lawn care company, said in an email to media that he had been encouraged run for the Senate seat, as he thinks he is the only person who can defeat Lankford in the primary, according to Tulsa World.

Garrison is an author and dietician, and the daughter of the late state Sen. Earl Garrison, of Muskogee.

“After my father passed away in 2019, I felt in my heart to run,” Garrison said. “I am running … to be the positive change we desperately need right now in Washington, D.C. I am for freedom, faith and family. I stand for our God-given Constitutional rights as Americans.”

Incumbent U.S. House Representative David Derby, of Owasso, also submitted his name for the upcoming ballot.

Owasson Brad Peixotto, a business owner and Bailey Education Foundation board member, along with Sen. J.J. Dossett, of Owasso, a former teacher and coach, both filed for District 34’s state senator seat.

“I believe that the leadership on this level can do a better job with things like business development,” Peixotto said. “I believe that Owasso’s economic future can be bright if we work together to provide opportunities that thus far we have been unable to capitalize on. As a business owner, I am keenly aware of the impact these opportunities would provide.”

Dossett, added, “I’m running to make sure the people of SD 34 continue to have a voice at the Capitol. It isn’t always easy to wade through the politics in OKC, but I always make sure our voice is heard. Helping folks in need and changing policy for the betterment of the average citizen has been my favorite part of this job, and I would be honored to be picked to do it again.”

Additionally, Owasso State Representative Mark Vancuren refiled for District 74, and Collinsville State Representative Wendi Stearman filed for District 11.

“I’m excited to go back to the State Capitol for the 59th Legislature,” Vancuren said. “We still have so much to accomplish. Whether it’s the transportation issues of Highway 169, ensuring that OMMA can police Medical Marijuana or advocating for Owasso’s students and teachers, I’m honored to continue the work of representing District 74.”

Two other candidates — Stan Sallee and Sean Johnson, both of Collinsville — filed for county commissioner of District 1. Two other Owassons, Dam Cantrell and Mark Antinoro, filed for district judges.

