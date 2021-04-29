Several Owasso, Collinsville students to graduate from University of Central Oklahoma

The University of Central Oklahoma will celebrate the achievements of 1,302 graduates during its spring 2021 commencement ceremonies May 7-8 at UCO’s Wantland Stadium.

Several Owasso and Collinsville students will walk the stage to receive their diplomas from the Edmond-based campus.

Owasso

Undergraduate: Michael Hoppis, BBA, Marketing; Ashley Jimenez, BSED, Elementary Education; Edwin Kelley III, Summa Cum Laude, BA, Modern Language-French; and Paige Patterson, Cum Laude, BS, Nursing

Graduate: Kayleigh Evans, MS, Family & Child Studies - Infant/Child Specialist

Collinsville

Undergraduate: Samantha Harp, BA, Criminal Justice-General Criminal Justice; James Jordan, BS, Industrial Safety; Talita Kamletz, Cum Laude, BAT, Commercial Music

Gov. George Nigh, former UCO president and Oklahoma’s 22nd governor, will address graduates at the 10 a.m. ceremony Friday, May 7. UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will also offer comments at each of the university’s three ceremonies.