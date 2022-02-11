Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to University of Central Oklahoma honor rolls

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced students named to honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

For the fall 2021 semester, 1,523 students — including seven from Owasso and one from Collinsville — were named to the president’s honor roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

In addition, 1,524 students — including nine from Owasso and five from Collinsville — were named to the dean’s honor roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

Owasso

President’s list: Alexander Chapman, Eric Wall, Jack Cheatham, Kassidy Collins, Kaylee Collins, Kyesha Mitchell and Mallory Hendrix

Dean’s list: Avery Villines, Brigitte Mulvaney, Carly Welch, Hannah Turner, Jake Enzbrenner, Lauren Horsley, Layne Page, McKennna Lynn and Taron Wright

Collinsville

President’s list: Mikayla Montoya

Dean’s list: Alex Austin, Kaitlyn Criss, Madison Stoffel, Regan Brewer and Remington Young