 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to University of Central Oklahoma honor rolls
0 Comments

Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to University of Central Oklahoma honor rolls

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UCO (copy)

University of Central Oklahoma

 Courtesy of UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced students named to honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

For the fall 2021 semester, 1,523 students — including seven from Owasso and one from Collinsville — were named to the president’s honor roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

In addition, 1,524 students — including nine from Owasso and five from Collinsville — were named to the dean’s honor roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

Owasso

President’s list: Alexander Chapman, Eric Wall, Jack Cheatham, Kassidy Collins, Kaylee Collins, Kyesha Mitchell and Mallory Hendrix

Dean’s list: Avery Villines, Brigitte Mulvaney, Carly Welch, Hannah Turner, Jake Enzbrenner, Lauren Horsley, Layne Page, McKennna Lynn and Taron Wright

Collinsville

President’s list: Mikayla Montoya

Dean’s list: Alex Austin, Kaitlyn Criss, Madison Stoffel, Regan Brewer and Remington Young

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert