Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to UCO honor rolls

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
Owasso
President's Honor Roll: Emma Atchison, Alexander Chapman, Kassidy Collins, Kaylee Collins, Brigitte Mulvaney, Paige Patterson, Hannah Turner, Avery Villines, Carly Welch
Dean's Honor Roll: Jack Cheatham, Emma Fike, Allison Fisher, Landon Hunter, Sadie McDonald, Carlynn Schenk, Corbin Vaughan, Taron Wright
Collinsville
President's Honor Roll: Regan Brewer, Mikayla Montoya, Remington Young
Dean's Honor Roll: Savannah Billups, Talita Kamletz, Madison Stoffel
For the spring 2021 semester, 1,479 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
Additionally, 1,804 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.