Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to UCO honor rolls
University of Central Oklahoma

 Courtesy of UCO

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

Owasso

President's Honor Roll: Emma Atchison, Alexander Chapman, Kassidy Collins, Kaylee Collins, Brigitte Mulvaney, Paige Patterson, Hannah Turner, Avery Villines, Carly Welch

Dean's Honor Roll: Jack Cheatham, Emma Fike, Allison Fisher, Landon Hunter, Sadie McDonald, Carlynn Schenk, Corbin Vaughan, Taron Wright

Collinsville

President's Honor Roll: Regan Brewer, Mikayla Montoya, Remington Young

Dean's Honor Roll: Savannah Billups, Talita Kamletz, Madison Stoffel

For the spring 2021 semester, 1,479 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.

Additionally, 1,804 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.

