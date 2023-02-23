Northeastern State University announced that 686 students met the criteria to be named to the president’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester.

Several students from Owasso and Collinsville were honored at the Oklahoma-based school.

Owasso: Joseph Ashford, Allyn Barnett, Keyarah Berry, Megan Cole, Shelby Conatzer, Kyla Ethridge, Jordyn Lane, Tailor Madalone, Jordan Rathbone, Caitlin Shults, Phong Tran, Justin Walsh, Trinity White and Lainee Winton

Collinsville: Abigail Baldwin, Alyssa Ball, Cannon Brown, Rebekah Coombs and Ashley Yang

To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA.