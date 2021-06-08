 Skip to main content
Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to NSU honor rolls
  • Updated
Northeastern State University

Northeastern State University April 19, 2021 in Tahlequah, Okla.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Northeastern State University announced that 691 students met the criteria to be named to honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester.

Dean’s List

Owasso: Madison Altares, Heidi Avery, Lindsey Bean, Kristen Bricker, Savannah Chatwin, Rachel Cosby, Chris Guthrie, Andrea Hancock, Brittany Hicks, Courtney Hudson, Amanda Johndrow, Shaun Keith, Matthew Munford, Mackenzie Oestreich, Larhonda Rendon, Melanie Smith, Joseph Townsley, Phong Tran, Abigail Turner, Kasey Williams and Bailey Zagrabelny

Collinsville: Buddy Fleming, Erin Glenn and Tanner Robertson

President’s List

Owasso: Abigail Barnett, Alexis Hamilton, Bailey Lewis, Dacia Lyon, Abigail Nunn, Quoc Bao Phan, Issac Proffitt, Jordan Rathbone, Cali Simpson, Jarrick Snyder and Hannah Stettler

Collinsville: Michael Meisinger and Melody Trost

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA.

