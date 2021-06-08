Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to NSU honor rolls

Northeastern State University announced that 691 students met the criteria to be named to honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA.