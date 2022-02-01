Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to Northeastern State University president’s list

Northeastern State University announced that 650 students met the criteria to be named to the president’s honor roll for the fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA.
Thirteen students from Owasso, and seven from Collinsville, were named to the prestigious list at the Tahlequah-based school.
Owasso: Abigail Barnett, Abigail Nunn, Allyn Barnett, Aubrey McClendon, Dacia Lyon, Heidi Avery, Jordan Rathbone, Joseph Townsley, Justin Walsh, Larhonda Rendon, Nathaniel Frazier, Phong Tran, Trinity White
Collinsville: Alyssa Ball, Kelly Ellis, Liberty Glover, Michael Meisinger, Patricia West, Rebekah Coombs, Tanner Robertson