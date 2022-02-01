 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to Northeastern State University president’s list
Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to Northeastern State University president's list

nsu

Twin spires rise over a building on the Northeastern State University campus in Tahlequah. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

Northeastern State University announced that 650 students met the criteria to be named to the president’s honor roll for the fall 2021 semester.

To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA.

Thirteen students from Owasso, and seven from Collinsville, were named to the prestigious list at the Tahlequah-based school.

Owasso: Abigail Barnett, Abigail Nunn, Allyn Barnett, Aubrey McClendon, Dacia Lyon, Heidi Avery, Jordan Rathbone, Joseph Townsley, Justin Walsh, Larhonda Rendon, Nathaniel Frazier, Phong Tran, Trinity White

Collinsville: Alyssa Ball, Kelly Ellis, Liberty Glover, Michael Meisinger, Patricia West, Rebekah Coombs, Tanner Robertson

