Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to Northeastern State University honor rolls

Northeastern State University announced that 731 students met the criteria to be named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2021 semester.

Several students from Owasso and Collinsville made the prestigious list at the Tahlequah-based campus.

Owasso: Brittany Hicks, Chloe Leonard, Hannah Stettler, Joseph Ashford, Kristen Bricker, Lindsey Bean, Quoc Bao Phan, Tricia Hobbs

Collinsville: Abigail Baldwin, Bre Henderson, Callie Quarterson, Erin Glenn, Jennifer Short, Kailey Farris, Melody Trost, Travis Smith

To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.