Northeastern State University recently announced that 740 students met the criteria to be named to the dean’s honor roll for the 2022 fall semester.

Those local students named to the prestigious list at the Oklahoma-based school include:

Owasso: Allyn Barnett, Victoria Bracken, Levi Cox, Nathaniel Frazier, Konner Hartsell, Dylan Kimblern, Kayla McCray, Kelsey Moseley, Abigail Nunn, Derek Pereira, Hannah Stettler, Brady Thomas, Kelly Willhoite and John Worley.

Collinsville: Savannah Billups, Ciara Blackwell, Amanda Byers, Rebecca Dunagan, Kailey Farris, Paige Foret, Brayden Gilkey, Liberty Glover, Cannon Howard, Kylee Strickland and Andrew Thao.

To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.