 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Several Owasso, Collinsville students make Northeastern State University honor rolls

Several Owasso, Collinsville students make Northeastern State University honor rolls

{{featured_button_text}}
nsu

Twin spires rise over a building on the Northeastern State University campus in Tahlequah. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

Northeastern State University announced that 796 students met the criteria to be named to the president’s honor roll, and 808 students to the dean’s honor roll, for the fall 2020 semester.

Several Owasso and Collinsville students made the lists at the Tahlequah-based school.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA. For the dean’s list, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.

President’s list

Owasso: John Atkinson, Jordan Baker, Abigail Barnett, Amanda Johndrow, Bailey Lewis, Cassidy Nunn, Jacqueline Oliver, Isaac Proffitt, Joni-Lynn Quezada, Jordan Rathbone, Daniel Straight, Jarrick Snyder, Joseph Townsley.

Collinsville: Buddy Fleming, Cheala Green, Libby Maple, Travis Smith, Melody Trost, Gail Young.

Dean’s list

Owasso: Lindsey Bean, Savannah Chatwin, Rachel Cosby, Yasmine Filali, Konner Hartsell, Jennifer Hayes, Chloe Leonard, Ember Mobly, Kelbi Ogg, Brock Sherwin, Cali Simpson, Melanie Smith, Kathryn Smith, Hannah Stettler, Reece Thibodeau, Trynitie Thornton, Melaina Whittaker, Brett Wilcoxen, Michelle Williams, Bailey Zagrabelny.

Collinsville: Alyssa Ball, Eden Coffman, Kailey Farris, Erin Glenn, Angela Holler, Pa Lee, Sonia Rivera, Tanner Robertson, Logan Robertson, Patricia West.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Rick Lang
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Rick Lang

Here is a Q&A of Rick Lang, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Lang will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Kristin Vivar, Stephanie Ruttman and Lisa Anderson, who are being featured throughout the week.

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Lisa Anderson
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Lisa Anderson

  • Updated

Here is a Q&A of Lisa Anderson, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Anderson will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Rick Lang, Stephanie Ruttman and Kristin Vivar, who will also be featured throughout the week.

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Kristin Vivar
News

Owasso school board candidate profile: A Q&A with Kristin Vivar

Here is a Q&A of Kristin Vivar, who will run for Owasso school board’s Ward 1 seat, currently occupied by Pat Vanatta, in the Feb. 9 election.

Vivar will seek the vote against Lynn Cagle, Rick Lang, Stephanie Ruttman and Lisa Anderson, who are being featured throughout the week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News