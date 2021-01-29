Several Owasso, Collinsville students make Northeastern State University honor rolls

Northeastern State University announced that 796 students met the criteria to be named to the president’s honor roll, and 808 students to the dean’s honor roll, for the fall 2020 semester.
Several Owasso and Collinsville students made the lists at the Tahlequah-based school.
To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 GPA. For the dean’s list, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 3.5 GPA, with no grades below a B.
President’s list
Owasso: John Atkinson, Jordan Baker, Abigail Barnett, Amanda Johndrow, Bailey Lewis, Cassidy Nunn, Jacqueline Oliver, Isaac Proffitt, Joni-Lynn Quezada, Jordan Rathbone, Daniel Straight, Jarrick Snyder, Joseph Townsley.
Collinsville: Buddy Fleming, Cheala Green, Libby Maple, Travis Smith, Melody Trost, Gail Young.
Dean’s list
Owasso: Lindsey Bean, Savannah Chatwin, Rachel Cosby, Yasmine Filali, Konner Hartsell, Jennifer Hayes, Chloe Leonard, Ember Mobly, Kelbi Ogg, Brock Sherwin, Cali Simpson, Melanie Smith, Kathryn Smith, Hannah Stettler, Reece Thibodeau, Trynitie Thornton, Melaina Whittaker, Brett Wilcoxen, Michelle Williams, Bailey Zagrabelny.
Collinsville: Alyssa Ball, Eden Coffman, Kailey Farris, Erin Glenn, Angela Holler, Pa Lee, Sonia Rivera, Tanner Robertson, Logan Robertson, Patricia West.