Several Owasso band students take home top honors at 65th annual Summer Music Camp

Several Owasso band students took home top honors at the 65th annual Summer Music Camp at the University of Arkansas earlier this month.

Around 230 Pride of Owasso students attended the event, held July 10-22, and 17 of them were recognized as outstanding players:

Junior high: Aaron Fair, Avery Burns, Axel Guinn, Cameron Soucek, Ella Burns, Kelan Blalock, Landon Smith, Michael Fleming, Molly Cryer, Mylo Thompson, Samantha Passwaters, Wade Shackelford

Senior high: Abigayl Rasmussen, Aiden Welscher, Chloe Reynolds, Ethan Colburn, Evan Carpenter

“Our 6-7-8 graders (now 7-8-9!) had a remarkable week at camp!” the Pride of Owasso said on its Facebook page. “We are so proud of them. The concerts were OUTSTANDING!”

Of note, Aaron Fair was named the Outstanding Brass Player and Ella Burns was named the Outstanding Percussionist of the entire camp. They both won scholarships for next year’s music camp.

Chris Harris, director of bands for Owasso Public Schools, said he was excited to return to Arkansas after an extended hiatus.

“We haven’t had camp the last two years; it’s been really awesome to see it coming back,” Harris said. “It’s a big step during summer to keep that playing going.”