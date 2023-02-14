Several Collinsville students recently participated and placed in the FCCLA Regional STAR events.

All students who placed will advance to state and will compete again at the end of March. If they place top three in the state, they have a chance to go to nationals this summer in Denver, Colorado.

“Every student did great, and I am so proud of how everyone stepped out of their comfort zone,” Brittany Klinck, Collinsville FCCLA advisor, said.

Allie Brackett, Madison Fountain and Lauren Grogg all placed first in Promote and Publicize FCCLA; Ella Phelps took home first in Say Yes to FCS Education; Milee Merrick placed first in Teach and Train; and Destiny Cotterill nabbed first in Professional Presentation.

Additionally, Kimberely Rojas was the only student to place second, which was in Creed Speaking.

Hailey Peters completed in Children's Literature; Zoe Hutchinson competed in Focus on Children; Grace Bundy competed in Child Care Teacher's Aide; and Nayeli Wray competed in Table Setting.