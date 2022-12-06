Servers gifted $1,500 tip at Los Cabos in Owasso: ‘This just means the world’

Lacey Dugan and Chassity Bailey received a generous gift at the end of a long workday this week.

The two servers at Los Cabos in Owasso were surprised with a $1,500 tip by a group of local realtors Monday evening.

Titan Title & Closing convened representatives from different realty firms across the area to pitch in $100 each and bless their wait staff during their quarterly dinner out.

The participating companies included Tula Metro Realty, Coldwell Banker, Chinowth & Cohen, Keller Williams, Del Properties, Darling Properties, Renaissance Realty and RE/MAX Results.

Dugan, who is expecting her first child amidst a big move, and Bailey, who is facing eviction and working two jobs, expressed their gratitude for the unexpected gift.

“It means a lot,” Dugan said. “Right now, we’re trying to figure out things … and this is just God answering all my prayers right now.”

Bailey added, “I’ve had a rough year, so this just means the world. I didn’t know how I was going to pay for anything. This is such a shock. It just blows my mind.”

Jordi Leach with Titan Title & Closing led Tuesday’s initiative, which served as the group’s first outreach of its kind.

“We just are community based and like to give back, and we wanted to bless somebody,” Leach said. “We can do a little bit extra, and it can change someone’s life for the holiday season, or for anytime.”

Leach said Titan Title plans to host its newly created give-back project every quarter.