Sensory-friendly performance of ‘Honk!’ brings smiles to Owasso students with special needs

Local students with special needs recently gathered together with big smiles thanks to a sensory-friendly performance hosted by their peers.

The cast of “Honk! An Ugly Duckling Musical,” showcased by the Owasso High School Theatre Department, took to the stage at the Mary Glass Performing Arts Center earlier this month, and devoted a morning concert to their fellow students with disabilities.

“The intent was to give a show for an audience that doesn’t typically get to go to musicals, so we wanted to have a dedicated performance just for them,” said Chris Barber, Fine Arts administrator for Owasso Public Schools.

“Honk!” is a musical adaptation of the 1843 Hans Christian Andersen story, “The Ugly Duckling,” with the book and lyrics written by Anthony Drewe, and the music composed by George Stiles.

The play is set in the countryside and tells the story of an odd-looking baby duck, Ugly, and his quest to find his mother. Its journey of self-discovery from misrepresented duckling to elegant swan is a heartwarming account of love and tolerance — a story that struck a chord with 17-year-old attendee Kenny King.

“I used to be picked on all the time when I was little. I was different; I didn’t know anybody; I moved to different schools,” said King, a senior. “People are different in their own ways. It (the play) taught me one thing: Look on the bright side; don’t let anyone keep you down.”

The positive message of the performance was complemented with unique props and aesthetics to accommodate King and the dozens of other students with special needs in the audience. The crew, for example, adjusted the PAC’s lighting, provided each student with a sensory item to hold during the show and offered quiet rooms with TV monitors for students to isolate and still enjoy the production.

“It was amazing; it was successful,” Barber said. “The theme of the musical — “It’s OK to be different” — it fit in perfectly with what we were trying to do. It was definitely a win-win for everybody involved.”

Such was the case for Bentley Corbett, a second grader at Hodson Elementary, who, when asked if he enjoyed the show’s singing and dancing, replied, “Yes I did! I saw a rainbow!” Hodson principal Sarah Vann said Corbett could be seen hugging and thanking his fellow classmates after the performance.

The OHS Theatre Department’s sensory-friendly show on March 2 — the first of its kind for the school — preceded three other standard plays held March 3-5, which drew in hundreds of spectators across the community.

OHS Visual Arts Department Chair Kay Bratcher also enrolled the help of dozens of students to create different artworks, including small paintings and decorations, based on “Honk!” They were on display in the school’s main hallway outside the PAC.

