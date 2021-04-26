Sens. J.J., Jo Anna Dossett donate blood to help rebuild low statewide supply

Members of the Oklahoma Senate donated blood on Monday with Oklahoma Blood Institute in an effort to help rebuild a blood supply below desired levels.

Senators J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, and his sister Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, along with Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, and Michael Brooks, D-Oklahoma City, donated blood, which will provide lifesaving products for up to 12 local patients.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of our local legislators as we fight the latest challenge that COVID has given us,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “During a time when we’re seeing higher need and lower donation levels, this leadership by example is essential to helping us rebuild our blood supply.”

Hospital usage of various blood products has surged to its highest level in OBI’s 44-year history, as patients return to routine medical care and trauma-related needs increase. Routine donations are also sharply down from previous levels, as many donors report confusion about their eligibility to donate before or after a COVID vaccination.

While vaccination isn’t required to donate, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, as long as they feel well. Each donation takes about an hour and can save up to three lives.