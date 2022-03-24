Senate votes down controversial voucher bill opposed by Owasso school, legislative officials

A controversial voucher bill that stirred opposition among local school and state officials was defeated in the Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday.

SB 1647, authored by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, would have allowed taxpayer dollars to follow a student to a private school or home school and be used for educational items such as tutoring and transportation.

The measure needed 25 voted to pass, but failed 22 to 24. It narrowly progressed from the Senate Education Committee in February by a vote of 8 to 7.

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, was among those who contested the bill, stating that public money belongs in public schools.

“Parents should absolutely pick the best type of education for their children. Public, private and home school options are available in our community,” Dossett told the Owasso Reporter. “But tax dollars meant for education must stay in the public schools that have the task of educating over 90% of Oklahoma students.

“Instead creating schemes to shuffle money around within our education systems, the legislature should be finding ways to make meaningful investments to ensure we keep class sizes down and recruit and retain high quality educators.”

Owasso Public Schools interim Superintendent Margaret Coates at the district’s February board meeting also publicly announced her disapproval of the proposed legislation.

“The reasons are pretty obvious we’re in opposition, as this will hurt all public schools,” Coates said. “This law will easily allow for other private, for-profit companies to take advantage of state funds.

“There’s an estimated 60,000 … students currently who don’t attend a public school, which means public schools could lose up to $360 million next school year if funding stays flat and no current public schools students receive a voucher.”

Treat said in a Tulsa World story that parents would make the ultimate determination on accountability and that the measure would give parents options.

“For a vast majority of the kids, the best option is going to be a local public school; many are served exceedingly well,” Treat said. “But if they are not served exceedingly well, we can’t force them to stay in that system. I think it would be wrong of us as policy makers to do so.”

Barbara Hoberock with Tulsa World contributed to this story.

