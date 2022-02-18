Senate review: Prioritizing passage of OK’s National Guard CareerTech Assistance Act

Many of you know in addition to being a former teacher, I am also a member of the Oklahoma Air National Guard. Here in the Senate, I’m a member of the Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, and I am also honored to serve as the Senate co-chair of the Legislative Veterans Caucus — a bicameral, bipartisan group of legislators who have served in the military, and some, like myself, who are still active in the reserves.
Our caucus works with the Oklahoma National Guard and with charitable groups to find ways of supporting their mission to assist veterans through public policy and coordination of resources, and we work here at the Capitol to help identify and champion legislation that expands on those efforts. One of the things that makes me so proud to serve in the Legislature is the overwhelming support we tend to receive for such issues.
This session, I am proud to be the author of Senate Bill 1213, the Oklahoma National Guard CareerTech Assistance Act. This measure would create a program to provide tuition assistance to eligible Guard members who enroll in a technology center school.
Under this legislation, the amount of assistance would be equal to the tuition and fees for a program leading to certification or licensure not to exceed three years, subject to the availability of funding. The bill establishes eligibility for this program and the requirements to retain eligibility. It also states that a member who does not maintain satisfactory participation in the Guard is required to repay the amount of assistance.
Oklahoma already offers tuition assistance for colleges and universities to eligible Guard members, but that program has never been expanded to include CareerTech. This past year, we did a survey in the Tulsa area among members of the 138th Fighter Wing to see what their interest would be in attending a CareerTech, and almost 70% responded that it would be something they’d have an interest in pursuing.
The fact is, college is not necessarily the best path forward for everyone. There are numerous professions and careers with high salaries that can be attained through a CareerTech program and certification. I believe this would be a valuable recruitment tool for the Oklahoma Guard; it’s something the state of Texas is already doing.
This measure was approved by the Senate Education Committee this past week and now moves to the full Appropriations Committee for further consideration.