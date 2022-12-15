Sen. Prieto named subcommittee vice chair, receives additional committee assignments

Sen. Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa, has received his committee appointments for the next two years.

Prieto, 66, upset incumbent Democrat J.J. Dossett, of Owasso, in the November 8 statewide general election with 55.2% of the vote, or by a ballot margin of 10,059 to 8,025, for District 34.

Prieto has been tapped to serve as vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Select Agencies. He will also serve on the full Appropriations Committee during the 59th Legislature, as well as the Business and Commerce, Retirement and Insurance, and Health and Human Services Committees.

“Each committee I’ve been assigned to helps me have an even greater impact on behalf of District 34 in both policy and the budget side of the legislative process,” Prieto said. “As a new member, I’m also appreciative to Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat for appointing me to serve as vice chair for the Subcommittee on Select Agencies. I’m looking forward to the coming session and the opportunity to move our state forward.”

As vice chair of the Subcommittee on Select Agencies, Prieto and his fellow committee members will oversee dozens of non-appropriated state agencies that are primarily funded through fees and the services they provide. The subcommittee provides an important check and balance on the operations of those agencies.

Committees will begin considering legislation after the full Senate convenes the 2023 session on February 6.