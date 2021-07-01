Sen. Jo Anna Dossett named Freshman Legislator of the Year for child advocacy efforts

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, is making waves on the heels of her first legislative session.

The former Owasso Public Schools teacher was recently recognized by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy for her efforts in promoting children’s issues on the floor of the Senate.

The Oklahoma City-based advocacy organization named Dossett a Freshman Legislator of the Year for her high score of 100 in backing all but one of the Senate’s 22 total bills promoting the health, safety and well-being of children.

“She (Sen. Dossett) is just fantastic to work with,” said Joe Dorman, CEO of OICA. “She’s been a wonderful lawmaker and hit the ground running as a freshman … with the passion she puts in the job and the care she puts in the children.”

Dossett mentioned three bills that were especially important to her, including HB1103 supporting the mental health of students in Oklahoma’s public schools, HB1773 improving the state’s pre-service teacher prep programs, and HB1797 strengthening the criminal history check process for childcare facility employees.