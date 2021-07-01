Sen. Jo Anna Dossett named Freshman Legislator of the Year for child advocacy efforts

Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, is making waves on the heels of her first legislative session.
The former Owasso Public Schools teacher was recently recognized by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy for her efforts in promoting children’s issues on the floor of the Senate.
The Oklahoma City-based advocacy organization named Dossett a Freshman Legislator of the Year for her high score of 100 in backing all but one of the Senate’s 22 total bills promoting the health, safety and well-being of children.
“She (Sen. Dossett) is just fantastic to work with,” said Joe Dorman, CEO of OICA. “She’s been a wonderful lawmaker and hit the ground running as a freshman … with the passion she puts in the job and the care she puts in the children.”
Dossett mentioned three bills that were especially important to her, including HB1103 supporting the mental health of students in Oklahoma’s public schools, HB1773 improving the state’s pre-service teacher prep programs, and HB1797 strengthening the criminal history check process for childcare facility employees.
The legislative newcomer brought 16 years of classroom experience to the Oklahoma Capitol this year, going from teaching English language development at Owasso elementary schools to advocating for her students on a statewide level.
“I really feel like having been in the classroom for so long, I’ve got a really kind of ground-zero view of what happens when (they) are properly funded and what happens when they’re not,” Dossett said in a previous story, “the real day-to-day effects on children.”
Dossett was one of four Oklahoma lawmakers named OICA Freshmen Legislators of the Year, including Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan; Rep. Anthony Moore, R-Clinton; and Rep. Jose Cruz, D-Oklahoma City.
“The greatest work we have to do at the Capitol is on behalf of Oklahoma children,” she said, “and I’m proud to partner with OICA as we do that work together.”
Dossett is married with two children, and is the sister of state Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, who was elected in January 2016.